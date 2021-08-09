Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,532. The firm has a market cap of $465.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

