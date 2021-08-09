Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target at $120.72

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.35. 180,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

