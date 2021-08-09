Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 37.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 236,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.46. 119,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,532. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $464.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

