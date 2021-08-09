YENTEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,466.61 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $122,466.61 and $49.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,341.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.15 or 0.06853781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00366172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.35 or 0.01291168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00128266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.20 or 0.00585215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00341970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00282839 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

