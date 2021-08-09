AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.48. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. 25,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

