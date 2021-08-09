Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 189 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,540. The company has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.