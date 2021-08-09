Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,821. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $102.49.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

