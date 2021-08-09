Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rexnord (RXN)

Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/23/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.49. 6,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,845. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Rexnord Co alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 26.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.