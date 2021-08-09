Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.64. 468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,648. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $650.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.