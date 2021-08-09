Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) versus California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Financial Comparison

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Papa John's International alerts:

98.0% of Papa John’s International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Papa John’s International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Papa John’s International and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $1.81 billion 2.16 $57.93 million $1.40 84.59 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s International and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 4.10% -31.74% 10.11% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Papa John’s International and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 1 10 0 2.91 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa John’s International currently has a consensus target price of $123.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages. The North America Commissaries segment consists of the operations of regional dough production and product distribution centers and derives its revenues principally from the sale and distribution of food and paper products to domestic company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States and Canada. The North America Franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities and derives its revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The International Operations segment principally consists of distribution

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.