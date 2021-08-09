Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Tops $3.43 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $106.27 million and $3.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00365566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,065,574 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.