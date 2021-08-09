ArGo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,805.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. ArGo has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $22,805.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00823596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00105267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00039790 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.