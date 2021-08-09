Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. GP Strategies reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

GPX has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at $908,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in GP Strategies by 7.1% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.40. 1,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $355.90 million, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

