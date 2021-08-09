Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. 13,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.