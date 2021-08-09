Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

