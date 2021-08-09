Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

