CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22. CEVA has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEVA. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

