CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of CEVA stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22. CEVA has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95.
In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
