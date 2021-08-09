Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% yr/yr to $2.96-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.33. 13,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

