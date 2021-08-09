Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $40.48 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,475,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,429. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

