The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,204 shares of company stock worth $29,331,835 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.45. 305,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

