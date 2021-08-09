Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 70.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.92. 227,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,757,629. The stock has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

