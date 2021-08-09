Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.91. 1,004,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,745,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.