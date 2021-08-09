Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $170.80. 151,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,291. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

