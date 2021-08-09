McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $234.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,215. The company has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

