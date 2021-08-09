Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after buying an additional 132,119 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,353,000 after buying an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

SYK traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $259.95. 26,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.