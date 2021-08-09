United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 2,091 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after buying an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.56. 26,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,799. The stock has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

