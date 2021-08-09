22,168 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 849,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth $5,117,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter.

URTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,047. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $130.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.25.

