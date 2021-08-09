Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post sales of $18.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.68 million to $19.00 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year sales of $81.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.06 million to $82.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $89.29 million to $111.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CGRN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.