Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,344 shares of company stock valued at $56,605,016. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. 10,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,579. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

