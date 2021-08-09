InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $1.03. InterDigital posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

InterDigital stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,049. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 30.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

