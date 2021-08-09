Tap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Tap has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $1.13 million and $420,371.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00825832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00105404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

