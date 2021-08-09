Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $9.50 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $3,727.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000207 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,916.97 or 0.99417399 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 217.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 735,145,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

