Maker (MKR) One Day Volume Hits $163.69 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $163.69 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $3,369.19 or 0.07294815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00825832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00105404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.