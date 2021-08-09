Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 167 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $230,000. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 90,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.23. 142,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,563. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

