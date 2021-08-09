Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

7/9/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

7/7/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

6/10/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.93. 79,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,743. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

