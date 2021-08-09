ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,820. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

