Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $356.64

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $356.64 and last traded at $354.05, with a volume of 15343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.99.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.41.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
