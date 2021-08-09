Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $356.64

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $356.64 and last traded at $354.05, with a volume of 15343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.99.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

