GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.66 and last traded at $164.30. 76,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,271,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.77.
Several brokerages have commented on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of -2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.88.
In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
See Also: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.