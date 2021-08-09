GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.66 and last traded at $164.30. 76,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,271,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.77.

Several brokerages have commented on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of -2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.88.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

