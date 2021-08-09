PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.35. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.47. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

