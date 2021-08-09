PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE REX traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

