PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The Macerich by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 70,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,969. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.