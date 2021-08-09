PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $39,137,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $18.28 on Monday, reaching $767.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $7,732,570. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.