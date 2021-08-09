Uniswap (UNI) Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion and approximately $544.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $28.43 or 0.00061964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000680 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,404,290 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

