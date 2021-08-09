8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0192

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $194,408.64 and $1.87 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00140262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00145963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,919.37 or 0.99916367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00777646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

