ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 6,007.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,007.69 ($78.49).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

LON ASC traded down GBX 37 ($0.48) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,975 ($51.93). 210,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,580.47. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

