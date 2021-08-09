Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Target Price at $85.78

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after buying an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.58. 117,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

