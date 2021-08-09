Savix (SVX) Achieves Market Cap of $314,130.18

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Savix has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $314,130.18 and approximately $1.72 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00010636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 115,822 coins and its circulating supply is 64,263 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

