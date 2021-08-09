AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

