Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post $1.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,830. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.