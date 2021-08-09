Linker Coin (LNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,591.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $14,591.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

